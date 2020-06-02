| 21.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How a Tyrone teen sensation earned professional Liverpool contract after joining Academy aged nine

Conor Bradley was just nine when he joined Liverpool's Northern Ireland development centre, led by Cliff Ferguson, aged just nine. Expand

Close

Conor Bradley was just nine when he joined Liverpool's Northern Ireland development centre, led by Cliff Ferguson, aged just nine.

Conor Bradley was just nine when he joined Liverpool's Northern Ireland development centre, led by Cliff Ferguson, aged just nine.

Conor Bradley was just nine when he joined Liverpool's Northern Ireland development centre, led by Cliff Ferguson, aged just nine.

Gareth Hanna

Another step up the mountain, another new height reached but more acclimatisation to be done.

Come July 9, when he turns 17, Castlederg teenager Conor Bradley is set to put pen to paper on a three-year professional contract at English champions-elect Liverpool.

It's recognition of his successful first year on a scholarship deal and another move in the direction of the ultimate dream; to play for the first team.

Related Content