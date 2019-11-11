'He's in a wheelchair, he's got lifelong injuries, but it's a good day' - Sean Cox's emotional Anfield return

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was left with severe brain injuries when he was attacked by Roma supporters on April 24, 2018.

Italian fan Simone Mastrelli (30) was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for the assault, while Filippo Lombardi (21), was jailed for three years for violent disorder.

Mr Cox, who is still undergoing treatment at a specialist facility in Sheffield, watched the match from the stands as a guest of the club.

According to his wife Martina, it was "a bittersweet" day for the avid Liverpool supporter.

"Seán's coming back in a different capacity, you know. He's in a wheelchair, he's got lifelong injuries, but it's a good day and we're really going to enjoy it," she told Newstalk. "I think it will be great boost for Seán."

Speaking after meeting Mr Cox, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It was nice to see him. He was very happy to see me, but I thought I was happier to see him. So it was a draw!

"It was really important when the boys found out he was able to come to watch a game. A wonderful day for him and his family."

In his programme notes, Klopp wrote: "There are a couple of people in the ground today I want to make a special mention of: Sean Cox and his incredible family," wrote Klopp in his programme notes for the Premier League clash with Manchester City which saw the Reds enjoy a 3-1 victory.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned.

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal.

"Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now. To know he plans to come back to Anfield - to support this club once more - brings perspective to so many things, both football and in life.

"I hope all of us here today, whatever colours we wear, do him proud in how we approach the occasion."

