'He's an iconic figure at Liverpool Football Club' - Tributes pour in following death of Ian St John passes away

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died at the age of 82.

St John made 425 appearances for the Reds and scored 118 goals as a key member of Bill Shankly’s famous side of the 1960s.

The Merseyside club said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021.”

St John won two First Division titles under Shankly and scored the winning goal in the 1965 FA Cup final.

He also represented Scotland 21 times, scoring nine goals.

After retiring in 1973, St John went on to manage his hometown club Motherwell and also Portsmouth.

But he won a new generation of fans in the 1980s presenting the popular Saturday afternoon football show Saint and Greavsie alongside former Tottenham and England forward Jimmy Greaves.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was quick to pay tribute, posting on Twitter: “RIP Ian St John. Another Liverpool Legend sadly passes away. One of the players along with Bill Shankly who made this club what it is today. I’ll remember him most on the best football show on tv, The Saint & Greavsie. X”

In a statement to Liverpool, the St John family said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

“The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard heard the news during his Rangers press conference.

The Gers boss said: “That’s a shock and a surprise to me. I didn’t know that.

“I’m really disappointed to hear that. He’s an iconic figure at Liverpool Football Club.

“He’s someone I’ve met on numerous occasions. A fantastic guy. Really insightful in terms of his career and experience at Liverpool and trying to pass on a lot of knowledge and expertise.

“So I’m really devastated to hear that news to be honest with you. Shocked as well, so I’d like to pass on my condolences to all his family and everyone close to the Saint. He’s a legend and an iconic figure at the club and someone I’ve got incredible respect for.”

St John began his career with Motherwell in 1957 and scored 80 goals in 113 league games.

The Scottish Premiership club said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ian St John.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Reds left-back and fellow Scot Andy Robertson wrote on Twitter: “A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy.

“Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John.”

The Scottish Football Association tweeted: “We are saddened by the passing of former @ScotlandNT international Ian St John.

“Ian won 21 caps for his country, scoring nine times during a career that saw him represent @MotherwellFC and @LFC. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Ian’s family and friends.”

Liverpool midfielder James Milner said on Twitter: “RIP Ian St John – what a player, what a man. #ynwa #legend”

Former Reds striker Ian Rush added: “RIP Ian St John sleep well legend!! Thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time”

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson said on Twitter: “So sad to hear of the passing of the Saint. He gave me one of my greatest childhood memories in him winning the FA Cup in ‘65. RIP Ian, YNWA.”

Ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler wrote: “Sad news. Thoughts are with the family. Rest in peace, Saint”

Another former Reds forward John Aldridge said: “So sad to hear the news of the great (Saint)Ian St John passing away.What an inspiration watching from the terraces at Anfield he was,also a cracking bloke.Our Thoughts are with his family.RIP St.YNWA”

Former Liverpool skipper Carragher, now a prominent pundit, said on Sky Sports: “He’s a Liverpool legend, that term gets used a lot because the club have had so much success in the past.

“I always think of those players under Bill Shankly, and Ian St John was one of them, who have really started what Liverpool Football Club is today. For me these are the most important players in the club’s history.

“You think where the club would be without those players and certainly the manager, and what he did in bringing the FA Cup for the first time back to Liverpool, those league titles in the ’60s and that was just the bedrock of where the club was built.

“It’s a really sad day, I got to know him really well. He was just one of those legendary players who of course was playing well before my time, but you hear so much about him and one of those legendary players from the ’60s.

“My big recollection of Ian St John is seeing him and what a great guy he was at games, but also growing up as a kid and watching the Saint and Greavsie show, which is something that brings a smile back to all our faces when we think of those two legendary strikers of that era and the show they did on TV which was great viewing.”

