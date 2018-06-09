'He is a world-class coach and that's why it's always an option' - Mario Gotze wants to join Liverpool
Mario Gotze has opened the door to a possible move to Liverpool this summer after refusing to rule out a reunion with former manager Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp managed Gotze at Borussia Dortmund where together they won the Bundesliga and got to the final of the Champions League before he joined Bayern Munich in 2013.
Gotze returned to Dortmund three years later but has struggled with injuries and missed out on Germany's World Cup 2018 squad as a result, leaving him considering a move to revitalise his career.
He also revealed that Klopp tried to sign him for Liverpool when he decided to leave Bayern and refused to rule out moving to Anfield in the future.
"I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool. And I was also interested in working with him again," Gotze said in the DAZN documentary 'Being Mario Gotze'.
"It's still existing. He is a world-class coach and that's why it's always an option. I decided to join Borussia Dortmund, but it was not a decision against Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp. But on the contrary."
Gotze may not be at the top of Liverpool’s shopping list, however, with the Reds understood to be closing in on Nabil Fekir from Lyon and also enquiring about Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated Stoke City.
