'Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers' - Klopp's message of thanks to Anfield faithful

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with a Premier League Winner's medal following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/2020 Pool)

Jubilant Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he was struggling to comprehend his side's dominance of the game after they lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

Klopp and his players lapped up the title-winning celebrations at their home stadium despite the absence of spectators, as he struggled to come to terms with a year that has seen his side lift the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA's World Club Cup and now the biggest prize in English football.

"We are champions - it's the truth," he told Sky Sports. "We won four trophies, big ones. I couldn't be more proud. Usually I don't need pictures with something to show hat I have done, but I will have a picture with all four trophies as it doesn't happen too often."

Klopp went on to pay tribute to his team's absent spectators, as he vowed to host a title-winning party as soon as it is safe to do so amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you cannot see that we do this for you then I cannot help you," was his message to the Liverpool fans. "Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. I asked and you did it. You made us champions. Thank you very much.

"We should all celebrate. Drink what you want but you have you to prepare for a party when this b******t virus is gone. Then we will have a party together. Make sure you are ready then.”

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next In pictures: Euphoric scenes as Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for first time Close Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with a Premier League Winner's medal following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/2020 Pool) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liverpool players celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - July 22, 2020 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Pool via REUTERS LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium in front of fireworks from inside the stadium as Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy after their match against Chelsea on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy in The Kop stand at Anfield this evening, after winning the famous league with a record seven games left to play. Fans had been urged to mark the occasion at home amid coronavirus concerns, after large crowds gathered in the city to celebrate when the title was confirmed on June 25. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Getty Images Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. PA Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. PA Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - July 22, 2020 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Pool via REUTERS Liverpool fans with flares as their side face Chelsea at Anfield in their final home league game of the season. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. PA LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. PA LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paul Ellis/Pool via Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liverpool players celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liverpool players celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images) 2020 Pool Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - July 22, 2020 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Pool via REUTERS LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liverpool players celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paul Ellis/Pool via Getty Images) Getty Images Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images)

Read More

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was equally emotional as he tried to sum up his latest iconic moment as he lifted another major trophy for the club.

"We've been waiting a long time for this," he said. "Walking up there was amazing, the lads deserved the moment tonight and thankfully the families were watching. To crown it off like that was really special.

"It makes it even more special after last season, it was hard to take. We reacted by winning the Champions League and we knew we had unfinished business.

"The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That's one of the reasons you come to Liverpool. It's been a process and a journey, it hasn't happened overnight. To finish it off this season like this has been really special.

"The gaffer brought a togetherness in the dressing room and that's made a difference on the pitch.

"To get 97 points last year and not win was hard to take. We reacted a few weeks later, won the Champions League and then started the season a few weeks later with unfinished business. It’s been an amazing season and I am so thankful to be part of this club and team that has won the Premier League after 30 years.”

“Winning the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That’s why you join Liverpool, you want to win trophies, the expectations are so high. When you come as a young player it was so difficult, but it has been a process, a journey that doesn’t happen overnight. It’s been five years since the gaffer came in and every single player has been a part of that journey.”

Former Liverpool title-winning captain Graeme Souness was present at Anfield to see the club's latest moment of history and he believes this will be the first of many Premier League titles under Klopp.

"The priority when I played here was the league and that has not changed," declared Souness. "This team is destined to geared to be a very successful football club in terms of winning this league for the next decade. This is Liverpool back to where they were 30 or 40 years ago. They are going to be challenging for this league and the Champions League for the next decade."

Online Editors