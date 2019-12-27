Firmino on the double as Liverpool clip flying Foxes' wings

Champions of Europe, champions of the world, and most certainly the best team in Leicester on a cold, rainy St Stephen's Day evening.

This unbeaten league run of Jurgen Klopp's side now stretches back to January 3, encompassing a mighty 34 games over two seasons, and has put them so far ahead of the rest of the Premier League in this campaign that they dare not look back.

The lead now stands at 13 points over second-placed Leicester City, although on this night it did not feel like one place separated the two teams, rather it felt like the Premier League's leaders belonged in a different stratosphere.

For a while on Saturday, Leicester had dared to believe they might be the match of Manchester City before they were put right on that front, although against Liverpool it was never up for debate.

If the first half was uncomfortable for Brendan Rodgers' team then the second half took them to places they did not want to go as they were first pressurised, then demolished.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

There were two goals for Roberto Firmino and a converted penalty for substitute James Milner with what was virtually his first touch and yet the stand-out player was Trent Alexander-Arnold. He provided the two assists for Firmino's goals, taking his assists tally for the year to 21, and then he swept in his second goal of the season for his team's fourth.

Leicester had held out just a respectable single goal behind until the last 20 minutes, but once again when Klopp's players sensed that the game was there to kill, so came the goals to do it.

There might have been more had it not been for a very decent performance from Kasper Schmeichel, although there was no question that Leicester were ever truly in this game.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

They have played the league's two top sides in the space of six days and they know where they stand: it is nowhere near Liverpool or Manchester City. There is one game left in 2019 for Liverpool, against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, when, at the very least, a victory will maintain this 13-point advantage at the halfway stage of the season - and it could yet be more.

Off the plane and back to business, in the first half the newly-crowned champions of the world looked like they had barely been away from this long Premier League campaign.

Back home the pieces had moved a little in the places beneath them in the table but the principles remain the same: Klopp's team squeeze up on their opposition until it feels suffocating and dominate games.

That was how it seemed for Leicester, still trying to play out from the back like the big boys, still trying to pass the ball in the increasingly small areas that they were afforded to them by the jaws of this mighty Liverpool press. The home side made it difficult at times, as any team who had committed to five midfielders might be expected to do, but they never really applied the kind of pressure that would give Liverpool reason to doubt themselves.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

The threat of Jamie Vardy in behind the high back line is one that every team who plays on the front foot has to contend with.

Liverpool had scored just after the half-hour, and it was certainly no surprise when at last the goal came. The home side were finding it harder and harder to get the ball away and keep it for a meaningful amount of time.

So when Alexander-Arnold swung that right foot from the right there was always a chance it would find its mark. Had Firmino not got a good contact at the back post, Mohamed Salah was waiting to do the same.

There had been other chances in behind a Leicester back line that was dropping ever deeper. Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans did their best to head and intercept what they could but on 11 minutes it was only the difficulty of the angle that prevented Salah from scoring when he carried the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester goalkeeper did well soon after the first Liverpool goal when he got a hand to a Sadio Mane hit from close range.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira. Photo: Carl Recine/Action Images via Reuters

At the other end, the opportunities were patchy for Vardy. There was no lacking in effort, it was simply that it is hard to commit players forward with any conviction when even the counter-attack of this possession-based Liverpool team is so dangerous.

Late in the half Leicester's problems were encapsulated in the space of a few seconds, when James Maddison had a rare run with the ball, threw in a stepover and then had possession swiftly taken from him by Alexander-Arnold.

Leicester were finally broken with less than 20 minutes left when an Alexander-Arnold corner struck the hand of Soyuncu, who had leaned in towards the ball. Milner dispatched that and then two more goals came swiftly.

Firmino initiated the move for his second, moving into the box to score from Alexander-Arnold's cross. The 21-year-old struck the fourth goal from the right with a clean, precise swish of the right boot - as if there are any other from this outstanding young player. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

