Eamonn Sweeney: 'Klopp's men walk alone at the top, heads held high'

For good measure they produced the best runners-up performance in Premier League history and were only foiled because Manchester City gave one of the all-time great winning displays. After losing their first league match of the year they have not been beaten since and have won 27 of their last 28 games in the competition.

In doing so they have shattered the confidence of the world's number one manager. Pep Guardiola's reign at Manchester City may be cut short by his inability to meet the challenge posed by Jurgen Klopp.

City's performance against Wolves on Friday was that of a team finally buckling under the enormous pressure created by their main rivals' uncanny ability to keep winning. With Liverpool setting such a pace, a draw seemed like a loss for the chasers and a loss like a catastrophe. The champions can't keep up; neither can anyone else.

Premier League seasons do not take place over the course of a calendar year so we must enter the caveat that Liverpool might not win the title. There's always the possibility that experiments involving the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva could create a black hole which swallows the entire planet or that footballers might become afflicted by some human version of foot and mouth disease which necessitates the cancellation of all remaining matches.

Should neither of these things happen, Liverpool will become champions. On St Stephen's Day they indicated their vast superiority to all challengers by winning 4-0 away to Leicester City. Leicester are, at worst, the third-best side in the Premier League yet Liverpool looked like a side from a higher division.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates the narrow win over Wolves. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

If that victory showed the Reds at their imperiously confident best, yesterday's win over Wolves illustrated their ability to grind out a result. It may not have been a classic Liverpool performance but it was a classic example of why they keep winning. Take the match-winning goal in the 41st minute which was created by a beautifully measured long ball from Virgil Van Dijk, one of many he's played this season. When it arrived into the box Adam Lallana got between two defenders to shoulder the ball into Sadio Mane's path. Lallana's opportunities have been limited yet Liverpool's lesser lights, Divock Origi, James Milner, Joel Matip et al, have made vital contributions all year.

Mané's finish was crisp, instant and deadly accurate. Two seasons ago he and Roberto Firmino were supporting actors to Mo Salah. These days the attack is an equal partnership. If anyone is first among equals it's Mane, Liverpool's top Premier League scorer in 2019 with 24 goals from 37 games and a favourite for all the player of the year honours.

Wolves put Liverpool under a decent amount of pressure in the second half. They are a good team, distinguished - as Manchester City found out - by a bracing fearlessness when faced by their betters. A couple of seasons back Liverpool probably wouldn't have won a game like this. The excitement, the energy and the flair were all there but something was lacking.

Part of that has been provided by Alisson, called into emergency action just once, when making a smart save from Diogo Jota in the 66th minute. That opening had been created by a rare lapse of concentration from Van Dijk so you could perhaps say the centre back owes the keeper one.

The reality is that all his team-mates are heavily in debt to the great Dutch defender. In injury-time, as the dangerous Adama Traore wriggled free on the edge of the box and lined up a shot, it was Van Dijk whose block deflected the ball wide. When the corner came in, he rose to clear with a thumping header as emphatic as the final whistle which followed seconds later.

Mane may pip Van Dijk to player of the year honours, as Raheem Sterling did last season. But it's the big man at the back who is his side's one indispensable player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost as important now that the young defender has morphed into the creator everyone berated Liverpool for lacking in midfield. One cross of extraordinary pace and precision in the third minute should have been a goal assist but Salah's miss from six yards made it merely another reminder of Alexander-Arnold's brilliance as a provider. Not since the heyday of David Beckham has someone delivered such undefendable crosses.

The right-back's colleague on the other side has been overshadowed of late. Yet there was the indefatigable Andy Robertson in the 84th minute, powering to the by-line and fizzing a great low cross along the six-yard line.

And when the fresh Traore, introduced 20 minutes from the end, started running at Robertson, who was there to double up? Sadio Mané. There is a compelling sense of a team where everyone does right by everyone else.

Quality

Great teams often seem to represent some essential quality of their clubs. Manchester United under Alex Ferguson displayed the swagger and sparkle befitting that club's history, Mourinho's Chelsea gave off a distinct whiff of metropolitan arrogance while Manchester City's air of technocratic perfectionism seems just right for a team so expensively assembled.

Klopp's side possess the passion that has marked all great Liverpool teams and stems from the feeling that here, above anywhere else, players, crowd and community are united in a joint venture. But they are also characterised by resilience, something both club and city have needed so often down the years. That steadfast quality has made this team invincible.

2019 was the year of Liverpool. They walk alone at the top of football.

Irish Independent