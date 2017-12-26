Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold could not hide his delight as he blasted a memorable goal as his side stormed to a 5-0 win against Swansea at Anfield.

'Dream come true' - Trent Alexander-Arnold on his magical moment in front of The Kop

Philippe Coutinho provided the style and compatriot Roberto Firmino the substance as Liverpool's brilliant Brazilians dispatched rudderless Swansea 5-0 in clinical fashion at Anfield.

Yet it was Alexander-Arnold's first Premier League goal inspired the biggest cheer of the night at Anfield and he could not hide his glee as he spoke to Liverpoolfc.com after the game. "Every lad dreams of scoring at the Kop end under the floodlights, and especially with it coming off the bar and going in," he said.

"They can easily bounce back and that would have been a disappointment, but it went in and it was a dream come true. "To be able to get the chance and to put it away for the team was really good and the result made it special.

"I know a lot of the family were here and it would have been a really proud moment for them to see the goal go in. "It was all a bit of a blur, to be honest. All I know is that I slid on my knees, I don't know what really happened from the point the ball went in [until] I was jogging back to the halfway line. I'm sure I'll watch it back."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted his side could get better despite their rampant victory, as he reserved praise for two-goal hero Roberto Firmino. “After 55 minutes it was brilliant, before that it was work. It was not easy," he said. "The last half an hour was fantastic, a joy to watch, a very deserved win.

“I know that people are often not patient enough as it’s all about results. It’s possible from outside to think it’s not quick enough, we feel really good in this moment. Five minutes in the Arsenal game was not good but the performance was good. We drew. For tonight, we feel really good.

"Roberto (Firmino), I appreciate always his effort and his performance, that he scores twice, I’m happy about that but I could not say how many goals he has scored so far in the season because I feel he is always involved. He is always in and around the really dangerous situations for the opponent.

"First half he helped left full-back to right full-back, he was everywhere. In the end he scored two goals, so that’s nice."

Online Editors