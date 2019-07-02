Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could be set to leave Liverpool this summer, with AC Milan reported to have made an offer to sign the Croatian international.

Dejan Lovren mulling over an offer to leave Liverpool as club great suggests he may be surplus to requirements

Lovren played a key role in his nation's run to last summer's World Cup final against France, but he was not a first choice pick for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp last season, as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip formed a solid central defensive pairing.

There have been suggestions that Lovren could be among those moving on from Liverpool this summer and now it has emerged that AC Milan are on contention to sign the 29-year-old who is valued at around £25m.

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge believes a move for Lovren could suit all parties, as his place in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order is unlikely to change next season.

"It would not be a surprise to me to see Dejan Lovren leaving Liverpool this summer," stated Aldridge.

"He has certainly improved under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, while the presence of Virgil van Dijk alongside him has made a huge difference to a player who famously said he was one of the best defenders in the world after his performances at the World Cup last summer.

"I don't think he is anywhere near as good as he thinks he is and Klopp clearly agrees, as he favoured Joel Matip ahead of Lovren for most of last season and young Joe Gomez is also waiting in the wings as a potential partner for Van Dijk.

"Lovren will be on big money at Liverpool and if the club are looking to free up some space on the wage bill, he may be a player urged to leave as I don't see him getting too much first team football when Matip and Gomez are fit."

Online Editors