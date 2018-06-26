Danny Ings to leave Liverpool this summer despite the club wanting him to stay

Danny Ings has decided to leave Liverpool this summer in order to find regular first team football, coming to an amicable agreement with the club, who wanted him to stay.

The 25-year-old was offered a new long-term deal by Liverpool but has decided that his best chance of being a first team regular lies away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp would have preferred the striker to stay but both manager and club recognise his reasons for going. Liverpool are expected not to ask for a prohibitive fee for the player, who has two years left on his current contract. The decision has been made reluctantly by Ings, who turns 26 next month, but with the rise to pre-eminence of the forward line of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino he felt he had no option at this stage of his career.

Over three years in which he has struggled with two major injuries he fought his way back into the first team reckoning this season, and it was Daniel Sturridge who left on loan in January rather than Ings, who made 14 first team appearances from September, scoring against West Bromwich Albion in April. It was a blow for him not be named among Klopp’s substitutes for the Champions League final in May. The club regard him as having been the model professional. In the past there has been interest from Tottenham Hotspur who wanted to sign him as a free agent when he left Burnley in 2015, and have since inquired about him over the course of the last three years.

There has also been interest in him over the last three years variously from Newcastle United, West Ham, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He could have left Liverpool in the last two transfer windows but opted to stay and fight for his his place. There have been inquiries from Germany from RB Leipzig, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen over his time at Anfield. Ings has always wanted to stay at Liverpool where he has been popular with fans for his commitment and impact from the substitutes’ bench.

Ings ruptured his cruciate ligaments in his first training session under Klopp in October 2015. He came back 13 months later only to suffer cartilage damage in a EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur which ended his season early for the second campaign running. He has one England cap, against Lithuania in 2015.

