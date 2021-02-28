Curtis Jones dedicates goal to Alisson's family as Liverpool defeat Blades to get back to winning ways

Goalscorer Curtis Jones paid a heartfelt tribute to teammate Alisson's family as Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
The Brazilian goalkeeper missed the game in tragic circumstances after losing his father Jose in a swimming accident during the week
“It’s been a difficult time for me and the team but I’m happy to get on the scoresheet," Jones told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.
"I’d like to take this time to say this goal is for Ali’s dad, actually, so (taps chest), may he rest in peace and if Ali sees this - this is for you, bro.
“He’s a strong lad. He’s a big part of the team, of course, he’s not here today but we miss him for sure and I’d like to take this time to dedicate the goal to him, his dad and the rest of his family."
Jones' strike and a Kean Bryan own goal ended the Reds’ run of four successive league defeats and heaped more misery on the bottom-placed Blades.
Bryan’s own goal, which was originally credited to Roberto Firmino, was Liverpool’s 7,000th goal in top-flight football and secured a win which moves Jurgen Klopp’s champions within two points of fourth-placed West Ham.
Sheffield United’s 21st defeat from 26 games leaves them 15 points from safety with a seemingly impossible battle to beat the drop.