Confirmed! Liverpool reveal that Philippe Coutinho will join Barcelona in £142m move
Philippe Coutinho will make his long-anticipated move to Barcelona from Liverpool for a British record fee worth up to £142million after a deal was agreed between the clubs.
The 25-year-old playmaker was the subject of a £118million bid from the Catalan club in August, an approach Liverpool rejected, but the Brazil international is now heading to the Nou Camp.
A statement published on Liverpool's website read: "Liverpool can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.
"The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately."
Barcelona said Coutinho would sign a five-and-a-half-year contract, having made him their number one target following his countryman Neymar's world-record £200.6million move to Paris St Germain.
