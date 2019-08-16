Caoimhin Kelleher could make his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Southampton tomorrow after a freak injury to Adrian.

Caoimhin Kelleher could make his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Southampton tomorrow after a freak injury to Adrian.

Caoimhin Kelleher could make Premier League debut after Adrian is injured by fan during Super Cup celebrations

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed Spaniard Adrian was hurt when a pitch invader landed on his ankle during the post-match celebrations in Istanbul.

It was Adrian's save from Tammy Abraham in a penalty shootout which secured the continental trophy for Liverpool..

With first-choice Allison already sidelined, should Adrian also be ruled out Kelleher may get the nod to start his first competitive match for the Reds.

This is the moment that got Adrian injured and left Klopp fuming at Liverpool fans.



Video source @indykaila pic.twitter.com/okavuRjXzb — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) August 16, 2019

"Yes. If we have to make a decision, then we make a decision," said Klopp.

"Andy Lonergan is in training with [Caoimhin] Kelleher and we have them if we have to make a decision."

"Caiomhin is a boy we are all excited about. He's now in training, but not 100 per cent yet. He has to be in training today, then we will see."

"A supporter slipped and kicked his ankle," said Klopp on Adrian. "Yesterday it was swollen and today I spoke to him and he said it's much better, but we have to see.

"I don't understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked Adlrian's ankle. It is swollen but we have to see. Apart from that it was a brilliant night for him."

More to follow....

Online Editors