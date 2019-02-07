Boost for Jurgen Klopp as injured Liverpool trio return to training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's injury worries have eased ahead of what has become a significant match at home to Bournemouth this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson were all pictured returning to training on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold's comeback is the most welcome as the England right-back has missed the last three matches with a knee problem which has forced midfielders James Milner and Henderson to fill in.

Henderson (muscle) and Wijnaldum (knee) both missed the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Monday, which allowed Manchester City to overtake them at the top of the table with Wednesday's win at Everton.

There was no sign, however, of centre-back Dejan Lovren (hamstring), while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not ready to rejoin first-team training after 10 months out after knee surgery. Joe Gomez is recovering from an operation after suffering a setback in his return from a broken leg.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has conceded five league goals in his last three matches after letting in five in the 12 prior to that, insists confidence has not taken a dent by being knocked off top spot for the first time in two months.

"We believe we can win the league," the Brazil international told Sky Sports.

"We've shown in the past that we're good enough and we'll continue to show this in the games we've got to come.

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing.

"Everyone wants to win this league, but at Liverpool our concern is winning games and not dropping points.

"We don't think about Man City, we think about ourselves. We only think about what we can do and how things are moving forward.

"To get back to the top of the league we need to win games that comes from hard work, starting on Saturday."

Online Editors