Bielsa's bold, brave Leeds undone in Anfield thriller

There are many ways for the newcomer to approach life in the Premier League, from stoic acceptance of one's fate to the feverish idealism of that 1993-94 Newcastle United team, although for all the years and all the games it seems Marcelo Bielsa has found another.

This was a remarkable attacking performance on the first day of the new season from his Leeds United team at the home of the champions.

It was not borne on the crest of a fanatical support delighted to be back - for there was no crowd - and neither was it a release of a summer's pent-up enthusiasm about mixing it with the big boys, although commitment there was plenty.

Leeds did not win the game but if there was a way for a team to announce their Premier League arrival after 16 years away then it was this. Beaten by the third goal in a Mohamed Salah hat-trick in the 88th minute of a splendid match having, for the most part, played the best Liverpool team in a generation at their own game.

This was an astonishing game for many reasons, chief among them that for periods Leeds dominated the ball, against a team who are among the greatest of the modern era for doing so. Leeds came back to equalise three times, but they competed in every way that one might expect just a handful of sides in world football to be able to do so with Liverpool.

This was Premier League football as it should be - great players doing great things, including Salah, but also great players making mistakes and a kind of wildness about the outcome. At times Liverpool and their fabled defence barely recognised themselves. Jack Harrison scored the goal of the game when he buried the first for Leeds.

That said, Jurgen Klopp's team found it from within them to win it - which says much about this side. Defensively, Leeds are, it should be said, a work in progress. On their way to the Premier League title last season, Liverpool conceded two first-half goals at Anfield just once, in the 5-2 win over Everton in early December although that occasion was nothing like the tornado that the newcomers unleashed.

Twice Leeds equalised in the first half, both within the first 30 minutes of the game, and both goals gave Liverpool reason to doubt themselves - even if it was just for a moment. This was a glorious start to the game, and although Bielsa's side were aggressive and attacking it was not as if Liverpool did not expect that to be the case. What was more telling were the moments in which they succumbed to the pressure applied to them.

The first Leeds goal was an astonishing run from Jack Harrison, the young Englishman who came to Leeds on loan from Manchester City, who cut in on his right foot past no less than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. He had just a brief closing window of opportunity to strike before Van Dijk covered and the ball was dispatched past Alisson.

It was simply not the sort of thing that happened to this title-winning defence last season when there was always someone who could be relied upon to tidy things up.

Perhaps it was the long season and the short break, or the simple novelty of being attacked like this, but it seemed to lodge in the minds of the champions. When Van Dijk miscontrolled a long ball running back to goal with Patrick Bamford on his shoulder it felt like the kind of thing that happens when you put pressure on any defence.

Even so, a bad mistake from the man who barely made a single one last season. Bamford, who had already passed up one chance when Luke Ayling clipped a fine ball through Liverpool's back line, composed himself this time. He beat Alisson again and Leeds were level once more.

Which is not to gloss over events at the other end, where Liverpool attacked a back four of Leeds that was inspired at times and less so at others. They had a penalty within three minutes for a handball from the German defender Robin Koch.

Salah dispatched that one almost as powerfully as he did Liverpool's third of the first half when a weak header from the Dutch defender Patrick Struijk fell to his feet. Between times Koch had lost Van Dijk at a corner, screened by Sadio Mane, which gave the Liverpool centre-half the time and space to bury a header.

The third equaliser for Leeds was worked beautifully between Mateusz Klich and Helder Costa for the Polish midfielder to take one touch and lash a shot past Alisson. Liverpool felt like they were running out of chances. Klopp brought on Curtis Jones for Jordan Henderson and it was the earlier substitute, Fabinho, who won the decisive penalty -this time sub Rodrigo brought down the Liverpool midfielder. Salah buried it. Leeds came again, although the fourth goal was beyond them.

Telegraph.co.uk