'Been some great photos tonight, this is the best' - Liverpool CEO tweets picture of Sean Cox celebrating with son

The picture was originally tweeted by the Support Sean group who have been set up to promote the fundraising and awareness campaigns for Sean's recovery process. The Dunboyne native was attacked outside Anfield before last year's Champions League semi-final against Roma and suffered life-changing head inujries.

27,000 people attended a fund-raising match between Liverpool and Ireland legends last April where the lifelong Liverpool fan made his first public appaearance since the attack.

Been some great photos tonight, this is the best...#SeanCox pic.twitter.com/eBqR0Ktf2o — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 1, 2019

The 54-year old was said to have been 'lifted' by the Reds' increible semi-final comeback against Barcelona with his brother Martin saying at the time: "Sean watched the match on his iPad in hospital and he was absolutely thrilled with the result."

Sean also watched last night's game with his family and hopes to be able to attend a match at Anfield again in teh future with Martin adding: "It is our goal for Sean to return to Anfield. We never made it to the match that night but we will again soon."

Online Editors