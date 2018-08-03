Battle for Liverpool striker Danny Ings sends his price tag soaring

Liverpool striker Danny Ings looks set to leave Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window and a clutch of clubs are now chasing the 26-year-old forward's signature.

Liverpool striker Danny Ings looks set to leave Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window and a clutch of clubs are now chasing the 26-year-old forward's signature.

Ings has played just 14 Premier League games for Liverpool in three injury-plagued years at the club, but the inflated transfer market ensures the Reds are still set to secure a windfall for the forward despite his lack of playing time during his time at Anfield.

Crystal Palace, Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle are among the clubs believed to be chasing a deal for Ings, with his price tag believed to have moved beyond the £20m mark with bids that have already been received.

Liverpool are also looking to off-load striker Divock Origi, who has also been a fringe player for Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield and once again, the Reds could be set to benefit from a substantial windfall, amid suggestions that clubs are showing interest in a player being valued in excess of £20m.

Winger Lazar Markovic and keeper Simon Mignolet could also be leaving the club in the next few days and in a summer when Liverpool have spent big on signing goalkeeper Alisson (£67m), Naby Keita (£52.5m), Fabinho (£43m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m), it appears Anfield chiefs are gong to recoup a large chunk of the money they have spent out on transfers.

Online Editors