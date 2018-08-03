Sport Liverpool

Friday 3 August 2018

Battle for Liverpool striker Danny Ings sends his price tag soaring

Danny Ings
Danny Ings
Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

Liverpool striker Danny Ings looks set to leave Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window and a clutch of clubs are now chasing the 26-year-old forward's signature.

Ings has played just 14 Premier League games for Liverpool in three injury-plagued years at the club, but the inflated transfer market ensures the Reds are still set to secure a windfall for the forward despite his lack of playing time during his time at Anfield.

Crystal Palace, Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle are among the clubs believed to be chasing a deal for Ings, with his price tag believed to have moved beyond the £20m mark with bids that have already been received.

Liverpool are also looking to off-load striker Divock Origi, who has also been a fringe player for Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield and once again, the Reds could be set to benefit from a substantial windfall, amid suggestions that clubs are showing interest in a player being valued in excess of £20m.

Winger Lazar Markovic and keeper Simon Mignolet could also be leaving the club in the next few days and in a summer when Liverpool have spent big on signing goalkeeper Alisson (£67m), Naby Keita (£52.5m), Fabinho (£43m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m), it appears Anfield chiefs are gong to recoup a large chunk of the money they have spent out on transfers.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport