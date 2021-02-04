Another defeat leaves Liverpool’s title hopes hanging by a thread

You wait nearly four years for a Premier League home defeat and then two come along at once. Jurgen Klopp will not appreciate the irony.

What was billed as the tightest race in years may look like becoming a procession by Sunday evening after Brighton’s Steven Alzate condemned the champions to the latest calamitous setback to their title defence. If Liverpool’s crown was already slipping, Manchester City can take a step towards their next coronation when they go to Anfield this weekend.

Brighton succeeded where Liverpool’s top-four rivals from London recently failed, capitalising on the defensive vulnerabilities, and exposing the lack of attacking potency. Take a bow Graham Potter. Ambition can work. One wonders what Spurs and West Ham fans thought watching this.

All the encouraging signs are in Manchester now. The path could be clear for City and United to fight among themselves, while Liverpool look over their shoulders at those with Champions League aspirations.

Here was another example of how the champions cannot withstand the continuous line-up changes.

There ought to be a weekly sweep at Anfield to guess which senior players will be absent next. Each match-day starts the same, rumours sweeping social media about the latest casualty, with yesterday’s mid-afternoon gossip accurately predicting goalkeeper Alisson Becker would sit out this game.

The Brazilian is ill, which may at least ensure he is back for City’s visit this weekend.

Youngster Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in, as he has done on a couple of occasions already this season. With Sadio Mane still out with a “minor muscle injury”, and the new centre-backs signed on Monday not considered match ready, there was an unfamiliar look to a side recently reacquainted with its swagger.

Liverpool’s recent improvement was partially assisted by the lethargy of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, neither of whom were especially inclined to examine defensive frailties.

Brighton, despite their lower position, have more ambition. Their three centre-backs – Ben White, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk – gave some security, even if they were often looking around wondering if they would have a striker to mark. They looked reasonably comfortable in the knowledge only Salah would attempt to run beyond them.

But when invited, Brighton sent more forward than usual Anfield visitors. By the time they took the lead, it was no shock. They had two of the better chances of the first half, Dan Burn scuffing his shot skyward from six yards after Neal Maupay teased Jordan Henderson on the edge of the penalty area, and then Maupay heading wide in first-half injury time from Pascal Gross’s cross.

Liverpool spent most of the evening hunting for a final ball. Their attackers - and this seems more of an Anfield habit - always want that extra touch when facing goal, or are more inclined to make one more pass than necessary.

As the players departed at half-time, there must have been a compulsion for Klopp to send on Curtis Jones immediately rather than wait for the inevitable salvage operation. His side needed more energy and forward running from the centre.

Klopp tried a formation change first, moving Salah to a central striker role. That nearly paid immediate dividends when he combined with Firmino, forcing Dunk to block a goalbound drive.

That proved more significant when Brighton went ahead on 56 minutes. Solly March’s cross from the right bypassed Liverpool’s backline as Burn sprinted unwatched along the left. The wing-back’s header into the six-yard box caused more indecision, allowing Alzate to make enough contact to beat the young Irish goalkeeper.

Klopp sent on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Origi just after an hour, as much to save the title defence as salvage a point. Jones finally replaced Firmino 11 minutes from time, but Brighton were organised enough to resist a Liverpool team which was again unrecognisable from its title-winning best.

