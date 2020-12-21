Anatomy of a hammering as Liverpool hit Palace for seven

It has not been an entirely smooth season for Firmino, but this really was a master at work. Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Adam Davy

This was Minamino’s first Premier League goal and his superb all-round performance, operating primarily from the left-hand side, was a sign that he is finally finding his feet in Liverpool’s colours. Photo: Clive Rose/PA Wire

Liverpool showed their class with a thrashing of the highest order, Crystal Palace the unlucky recipients this time. Sam Dean analyses the how and why from each of their magnificent seven goals on Saturday.

1-0 - Minamino, 3 mins: Jordan Henderson, Liverpool's captain, knew what was coming from the moment the ball left Trent Alexander-Arnold's foot on the right wing. "What a ball," screamed Henderson as the delivery landed at the feet of Sadio Mane. From there, Mane found Minamino, who shifted it out of his feet and slammed his finish into the corner. The Japan international's close control in such a tight space, and his ability to find that half-yard he needed, was evidence of a talent that has not always shone since he joined the club in January. This was Minamino's first Premier League goal and his superb all-round performance, operating primarily from the left-hand side, was a sign that he is finally finding his feet in Liverpool's colours.

2-0 - Mane, 35 mins: As ever with Liverpool, the front players are at their best when Roberto Firmino is on top form. The great facilitator of the Liverpool attack was sensational at Selhurst Park and his disguised pass to Mane, on the edge of the penalty box, was the moment that unlocked the Palace defence. No player has scored more Premier League goals against Palace than Mane, whose finish scorched into the corner. The strike meant Mane became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score in seven consecutive appearances against one team.

3-0 - Firmino, 44 mins: Perhaps the best goal of the day. Firmino created it with a cross-field pass to Andy Robertson from within his own half, and then finished from Robertson's subsequent cross. More impressive than the finish itself, which was delicately slid home with the outside of his boot, was Firmino's first touch. At a full sprint, he was able to dissect two back-pedalling Palace defenders. It has not been an entirely smooth season for Firmino, but this really was a master at work.

4-0 - Henderson, 52 mins: A deserved goal for Henderson after another outstanding demonstration of his leadership qualities. The 30-year-old is relentless with his teammates, constantly cajoling (and berating) them throughout the game. His curling finish from the edge of the box, from Alexander-Arnold's short pass, was the goal that prompted the biggest celebration from Jürgen Klopp on the touchline. It was Henderson's first of the season and, with Palace hoping to start strongly in the second half, it was the moment that killed the match as a competitive contest.

5-0 - Firmino, 68 mins: The excellence of Diogo Jota since his arrival in the summer has placed more pressure on Firmino than he has experienced for years. The Brazilian has looked laboured at times this season, struggling to find his rhythm, but this was the week when he exploded back into life. After scoring the late winner against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, he tore Palace apart on Saturday. His second finish, dinked over Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, was devastating in its delicacy. The best player on the pitch, by some distance.

6-0 - Salah, 81 mins: With Liverpool already four goals ahead, it felt cruel for Klopp to then inflict Mohamed Salah on the broken Palace defence as a second-half substitute. The Egyptian's comments in a Spanish newspaper, in which he expressed his disappointment at not being named stand-in captain for a recent Champions League game, were swiftly forgotten as he pounced on Joel Matip's downward header from a corner. Salah had already played the pass for Firmino's second goal (the 17th time those two have combined for a Premier League goal) and his sharp reaction to Matip's header brought him his 12th goal of the league season.

7-0 - Salah, 84 mins: The 13th followed a few minutes later, with Salah curling one of his trademark finishes into the far corner. There are few players in world football more clinical in those positions on the edge of the box, and Palace had neither the energy nor the spirit to deal with Salah's quality on the ball. On a day when everything went right, there was even encouragement to be found in the source of the goal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on his first appearance of the season, played the key pass to Salah, following his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in pre-season training.

