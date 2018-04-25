Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the rest of his side's domestic season and England's World Cup adventure in Russia after the extend of his knee ligament injury was confirmed.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain offers classy tribute to stricken Liverpool fan as he confirms his season is over

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested he feared the worst after Oxlade-Chamberlain was injured in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi-final win against Roma on Tuesday and now the club have confirmed their midfielder will be out for an extended period.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening," read a club statement. "The midfielder was forced from the field after 18 minutes of the Reds’ 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield after picking up the issue during an attempted challenge.

"The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England. "The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

"However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season." Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote in a Twitter post: "Absolutely devastated to have picked up that injury at such a crucial time in the season.

"Gutted I won't be able to play any further part now in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England. "But now it's all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I know we have what it takes to do something special in this tournament."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to keep the injury in perspective as he paid tribute to the fan whose condition has been described as critical after being attacked outside Anfield shortly before Tuesday night's clash.

"However, this all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last nights game must be feeling," he added.

"My thoughts are with him and his loved ones. #YWNA"

