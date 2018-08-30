Sport Premier League

Liverpool youngster signs new deal and heads to Reims on loan

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (R)with Sheyi Ojo
Forward Sheyi Ojo has signed a new Liverpool contract and headed out on loan to Reims for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has embarked on the fourth loan stint of his Liverpool career, after spells with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham.

Ojo has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool, scoring once.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Sheyi Ojo has today signed a contract extension with Liverpool and joined Stade Reims on loan for the remainder of 2018-19."

Now the England Under-21 cap will fight for regular action at French club Reims, who have six points from their first three Ligue 1 matches.

Born in Hemel Hempstead, Ojo first attracted attention as a young teenager in the MK Dons academy, before switching to Liverpool aged 14.

