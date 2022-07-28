Liverpool without key duo for Saturday’s Community Shield against man City

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Both players have been injured during pre-season and neither will be able to feature in the curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Thursday: “Ali trained today more than the day before. So he will definitely be available for Fulham but Saturday no. Diogo will take a while.”

Klopp is hoping his FA Cup-winning side can hit the ground running against City, the team who pipped them to the Premier League title by just one point last season.

He said: “We have played this ‘final’ a couple of times. It would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup we haven’t won.”

Due to the early start to the campaign, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Because of that, the Reds are to play another friendly after the Community Shield and then another will be arranged for after the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

Klopp said: “We have to extend our pre-season, if you like, into the season. We have a friendly on Sunday with Strasbourg, then Fulham, then a game after that.”