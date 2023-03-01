Liverpool v Wolves: What time, team news and all you need to know

This is a rescheduled Premier League game that was called off last September due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Both sides know each other well. In an FA Cup replay in January, Liverpool beat Wolves, 1-0, at Molineux after the sides drew 2-2 at Anfield.

Four weeks ago, Wolves overwhelmed Liverpool 3-0 at Molineux. It was the first time since 2012 that Liverpool had fallen to a third successive away Premier League defeat.

Wolves are 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone. They earned a valuable point at high-flying Fulham on Friday. Like Liverpool this term, Wolves have been somewhat inconsistent.

In the Champions League, Liverpool led Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield before losing 5-2. They drew 0-0 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Some observers said they were lucky to have got the point, despite hitting the post twice. They are seventh in the table, nine points off the top four.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Anfield is 8pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match is not being broadcast on TV as it is a rearranged match and fails to fall into the 200 live Premier League games that fall into the seven different packages that are agreed at the start of the season.

What the coaches said:

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): “We have to squeeze everything we can out of the season now. We have to push on, but we need results. Both these teams know a lot about each other. It won't be easy. We can improve in all departments. The Anfield crowd will play a big part in the game.”

Julen Lopetegui (Wolves): “Yes, we have met them a lot recently, but every game is different. We are playing one of the best teams in the world. Liverpool have fantastic players. We have to be ready. The Premier League is the best competition in the world. Our main aim now is to get clear of the relegation zone.”

Team news

Liverpool: Striker Darwin Nunez, who missed the Palace draw with a shoulder injury, trained on Monday and is set to return, while centre-back Ibrahima Konate - out for a month with a hamstring problem - is also back in the squad.

Wolves: Forward Pedro Neto could return to the squad after his ankle issue, but midfielder Boubacar Traore has picked up a fresh groin problem having returned to training following surgery.

Predicted score: Liverpool 0 Wolves 0.