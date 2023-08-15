Liverpool v Bournemouth: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty when the sides last met. Photo: PA

Liverpool open their home campaign with a visit from Bournemouth this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place on Saturday at Anfield with a 3pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Premier Sports 1. It is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports app

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on Jan 8 1927 in a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup, with Liverpool winning the replay 4-1. Bournemouth's first win didn’t happen until Dec 4 2016 when they won 4-3 in a Premier League clash.

Of 19 games played to date, 14 have ended in Liverpool wins, with two for Bournemouth while there have been three draws.

Last season’s games couldn’t have been more different with Liverpool winning the home fixture 9-0 in August but then falling to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

What are the odds?

Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 2/11 with Bournemouth 12/1 while the draw is 6/1.