Liverpool trio ruled out of Newcastle clash due to Covid as Premier League postpone four more games

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss the Premier League game against Newcastle United tonight after registering "suspected positive tests for Covid-19", the club annnounced.

"The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds' set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected," the club added in a statement.

The Premier League postponed four more matches scheduled for this weekend due to Covid-19 outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich City and Leicester City, it announced on Thursday.

The league earlier said Manchester United's game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday had been called off, as was Thursday's game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The affected games are Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham United v Norwich City and Everton v Leicester City.