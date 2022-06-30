Liverpool transfer news: Juventus may look to Roberto Firmino as Dybala replacement

Juventus could ask for Roberto Firmino to be included in any potential swap deal for Adrien Rabiot. The French international has been linked with a move to Anfield, with Naby Keita previously rumoured to be part of a swap.

The Serie A side have since changed tact and may ask for Firmino in exchange for the 27-year-old midfielder. Rabiot is entering the final 12 months of his current deal in Turin, with Juventus in the market for a new forward to replace Paulo Dybala.

Any swap deal involving Firmino would have to include cash, as the Brazilian is valued at €32 million, compared to Rabiot’s €20 million price tag.

19-year-old Owen Beck has been linked with loan moves to Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga. The highly rated left-back is expected to head out on loan to play regular first-team football.

Beck’s fellow Welshman Neco Williams is also set to leave Anfield. Liverpool have rejected a €17 million offer for the 21-year-old. Nottingham Forest are keen to sign Williams and are set to submit a second bid. Fulham, where Williams spent the second half of last season on loan, have pulled out of the race.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders has praised academy stars Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and Stefan Bajcetic, adding that he hopes they join the first team on their pre-season tour.

While Liverpool are not expected to bring in any new faces this summer, there may be opportunities for the youth prospects to earn debuts next season, with Kadie Gordon and Tyler Morton earning theirs last season.

“They all stand out,” said Ljinders. “I hope they come with us during the pre-season because it is important for them to have a proper pre-season to know exactly how we want to do things."