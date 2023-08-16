Liverpool to introduce safe-standing areas at Anfield from this weekend

Liverpool will operate a phased reopening of the £80million Anfield Road stand redevelopment as it will not be completed in time for their first home match against Bournemouth. Photo: PA Wire

Liverpool will introduce safe standing areas at Anfield in time for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth after receiving a licence for the new season.

The club will introduce safe standing areas in all rail seating sections on the Kop and the lower Anfield Road Stand, allowing 13,300 fans to stand throughout matches.

Liverpool applied for the licence in June after a steady expansion of the rail seating sections across the stadium since they were first introduced during the 2020-21 season.

A club statement said: "Liverpool FC has been granted a Safe Standing Licence for the 23/24 season, following an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) earlier this year.

"The move will now see the introduction of safe standing areas across all rail seating sections on the Kop and in the lower Anfield Road Stand from Saturday.

"In these safe standing areas, supporters will be permitted to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments, such as goal celebrations."

Liverpool had hoped the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand would be ready for Saturday's home opener, but delays in construction mean the stand will undergo a phased opening, with the full stadium capacity of 61,000 now due to be realised in mid-October.