Liverpool team bus arrives late to Old Trafford as thousands of Manchester United fans gather for anti-Glazer protest

Manchester United fans outside the ground during a protest against the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester this evening

Liverpool's team bus has arrived at Old Trafford amid scenes of chaos as Manchester United supporters protest against the club's owners, the Glazer family, ahead of tonight's rescheduled Premier League clash.

The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor wrote on Twitter that the tyres of the vehicle had been punctured.

However, it has since emerged that the Liverpool players have boarded the bus and arrived at the ground, but the coach arrived 45 minutes late.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played on May 3 but was postponed after violent clashes between fans and police in which more than 100 supporters forced their way into the stadium and stormed the pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family.

To avoid a repeat, several United players were pictured arriving at Old Trafford six hours before kick off on Thursday in contrast to the squad traditionally travelling together after meeting at the Lowry Hotel.

Manchester United fans outside the ground during a protest against the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photos: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Manchester United fans outside the ground during a protest against the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photos: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

United's home game against Leicester City on Tuesday went ahead without incident after a heavy police and security presence along with a 'ring of steel' set of barriers around the Old Trafford venue ensured no access to fans, who are barred from the ground due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of the protests which stopped the Liverpool game from taking place, fans blocked the exit of the Manchester hotel that is regularly used by the club for the players' pre-game meal, meetings and rest.

But it appears that United broke from their usual routine on Thursday showing several players arriving early at Old Trafford.

A spokesman for United said the club would not comment on players' activity or timings.

Protests against the Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, reignited after the Americans were involved in a failed attempt to create a breakaway European Super League.

United owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer has promised he will meet with fans groups to discuss their concerns