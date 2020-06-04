Liverpool target Timo Werner on verge of signing for Chelsea as Blues match release clause

Chelsea appear to have stolen a lead on Liverpool in the race to sign Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner, amid reports that the Germany striker is in talks over a five-year deal to join the west London club.

Werner has made it clear that he is keen to sign for Premier League champions-elect Liverpool if he leaves Leipzig this summer, with a release clause that allows clubs to sign him for €60m set to expire on June 15th.

Even though Werner and his advisers have gone public in their desire to move to Liverpool and the player is believed to have had video conference calls with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, Independent.ie understands that Anfield club are stalling on paying the full asking price for the striker who has scored 25 Bundesliga goals this season.

However, reports that Chelsea have agreed to match the forward's release clause emerged on Thursday evening with a contract worth almost £200,000-a-week believed to be on the verge of being accepted.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed earlier this week that he was powerless to hold on to his star performer, in comments that many believed were a prelude to his move to Liverpool being confirmed.

"There is nothing we can do about it. He knows what he has in Leipzig and also what he has with me," said Nagelsmann. "He gets many chances to develop himself. I don’t know if it will help him that much if I tell him every day.

"A player has to feel that he can get better. If he doesn’t feel that, it wouldn’t do any good if I kept on telling him to stay here. In the end, it is his life, his career, he can decide that. I can’t think of anything new to say to Timo."

Now German newspaper Bild has revealed Werner is closing in on a move to Chelsea, with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to bolster his forward line as his club emerge from a transfer ban after their were found guilty of breaking UEFA's rules on signing youth team players.

While Liverpool appeared to be in pole position to sign Werner, Chelsea's firm offer for the player has change the dynamic of what is likely to be one of the big transfer moves in a summer certain to be impacted by the coronavirus crisis that has had a huge impact on football.

It appears Liverpool will need to make a swift decision over whether they are willing to pay the €60m fee for Werner, with Chelsea's eagerness to conclude a deal likely to force Klopp and Liverpool's hand as they weigh up their transfer plans.

Online Editors