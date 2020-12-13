Liverpool striker Diogo Jota ruled out for up to eight weeks with knee injury

Diogo Jota has been ruled out for six to eight weeks

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Jota, who has scored nine goals in 17 appearances since his £41million move from Wolves in October, sustained the injury in the 1-1 Champions League draw at Midtjylland on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports.

“All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed. But he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. We don’t know exactly.”

Klopp, who has had to manage an injury crisis during the club’s Premier League title defence, also revealed that defender Kostas Tsimikas picked up an injury in Denmark.

“It’s pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable,” Klopp said as he explained Jota’s injury.

“It was first after the game. We saw the situation when he got it; him himself, nobody would have thought something happened there.

“We got him off the pitch and he said ‘I feel a little bit’ and next day, scans and then a surgeon has to look at it.

“That’s how we do it, different information. In the end, it’s strange but we were happy that we heard the final diagnosis.”

