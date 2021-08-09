| 17.1°C Dublin

Liverpool star Andy Robertson set for spell on sidelines after ankle injury

Andy Robertson injured his ankle in a pre-season friendly. Reuters/Lee Smith Expand

Carl Markham

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich next week.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement next weekend.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

