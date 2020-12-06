Liverpool spell Cork-born goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher's name wrong on Premier League debut jersey

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saves a shot from Daniel Podence (Not pictured) of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

What’s in a name? Quite a lot if you’re a rising Liverpool star.

Cork-born goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher made his Premier League debut last night, it was just a pity his club forgot how to spell his name correctly.

Kelleher wearing a shirt with his name spelt wrong... pic.twitter.com/us4MmkGDqw — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) December 6, 2020

Irish Liverpool fans did a double-take when he took to the pitch with the name “KELLHER” emblazoned on the back of his shirt.

Thankfully the club realised their mistake and Caoimhín returned to the pitch after half-time with a new shirt with his name correctly printed.

Liverpool celebrated the return of fans to Anfield with a comfortable 4-0 win over Wolves in a Premier League match former Red Conor Coady will want to forget in a hurry.

This was the first time the 2,000 fans inside the ground had seen the Reds in the flesh since ending their 30-year wait for the title in the summer and they did not go home disappointed.

Goals from Mohamed Salah – whose 84th in the Premier League matched the number scored by Cristiano Ronaldo – Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Nelson Semedo took Jurgen Klopp’s side back level on points with leaders Tottenham.

Kelleher made his Premier League debut just five days after his first European start and enjoyed another clean sheet.

It was another confident performance from the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international in the absence of Alisson Becker, his best saving seeing him tip Daniel Podence’s curling chip around a post at full-stretch.

