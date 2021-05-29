Liverpool sign Konate in €41.8m transfer deal

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal. Photo: John Walton/PA

Liverpool have fired the starting pistol on the Premier League’s summer transfer business by agreeing a £36 million (€41.8m) deal to sign centre-half Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The move, subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application, will mean the 22-year-old vies for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side next season alongside Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and the returning Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have made their move in order to secure Konate before the start of next week’s European U-21 Championship. Konate is a member of the France squad who play their opening game against Holland on Monday.

However, he was given permission to finalise his move from Germany to England and passed a medical before the agreement was publicly announced.

Konate emerged as the first choice on a list of potential centre-back recruits drawn up during the season and Liverpool moved to convince him amid interest from several top European clubs.

“Right now, my focus is on the U-21 championship with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling,” Konate said. “I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point.”

The Paris-born defender joined Leipzig four years ago and this season formed a strong partnership with Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano, but given he has been on Klopp’s radar for long enough that his interest exceeds his time in Germany, Liverpool’s move came as no surprise once their club scouts recommended Konate over his compatriot.

While Van Dijk has targeted a return in pre-season, the serious nature of his injury means Liverpool will not hurry him back. Konate, therefore, may find himself partnering Gomez or Matip in his first Liverpool appearances.

