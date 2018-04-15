Sport Premier League

Sunday 15 April 2018

Liverpool set to return to Dublin as Napoli President claims friendly fixture in place for August

5 August 2017; Simon Mignolet of Liverpool during the International Club soccer match between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Liverpool look set for return to Lansdowne Road in August for a friendly against Italian side Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp's men played a pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last year, running out 3-1 winners in front of a sold out crowd, and it looks like the Reds will be back again in 2018.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport that his side will take on Liverpool at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 4.

"There won’t be any tournaments. For now, we have organised a friendly with Liverpool FC in Dublin on 4 August," he said.

Napoli are currently riding high in Serie A, and are just four points off Juventus with seven games to play.

They are looking for their first league title since Diego Maradona led the side to their second Scudetto in four seasons in 1990.

