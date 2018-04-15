Liverpool set to return to Dublin as Napoli President claims friendly fixture in place for August

Jurgen Klopp's men played a pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last year, running out 3-1 winners in front of a sold out crowd, and it looks like the Reds will be back again in 2018.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport that his side will take on Liverpool at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 4.

"There won’t be any tournaments. For now, we have organised a friendly with Liverpool FC in Dublin on 4 August," he said.