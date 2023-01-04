| 11.5°C Dublin

Liverpool set to be without Virgil van Dijk after star defender sent to specialist with hamstring injury

Virgil van Dijk was withdrawn at half time of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Brentford. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. Expand

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford.

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”, adding “I didn’t want to take any risks”.

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

