Liverpool reject £150million offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

The Egypt international has been the subject of interest from the Middle East for some time and the PA news agency understands a verbal offer was made on Friday.

However, the club have rejected it out of hand and consider the matter closed as the forward is not for sale.

The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

While the figure looks appealing for a 31-year-old Liverpool are determined to resist any attempt to lure away a player who has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances in six seasons, during which time he was won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if they were mindful to contemplate a sale, which sources insists is completely off the table, it would leave them with no time to find a replacement let alone one of the calibre even close to that of Salah.

Asked about the prospect of Salah leaving manager Jurgen Klopp: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the club are not planning any late deadline day moves