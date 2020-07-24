Liverpool on alert as Bayern Munich confirm Thiago wants to leave this summer

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed midfielder Thiago Alcantara has asked to leave the club, but he has warned potential buyers that the Spaniard will not be allowed to leave on a cut-price deal this summer.

Thiago looked set to extend his Bayern Munich contract after positive talks earlier in 2020, but club chiefs later suggested they were surprised to learn he had 'decided to do something new' at the back end of his career.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Thiago and reports in Germany newspaper Bild suggest the player favours a move to Anfield, with Rummenigge confirming the player made his intentions known in talks with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Hasan had talks with Thiago. They were always very positive, but he told Hasan some time ago that he wants to do something new to finish his career," Rummenigge said at a press conference on Thursday.

"So far no club has contacted us. We don't know if he's settled things with a new club. Hasan is in talks with his advisor. So far we haven't found a solution. We want to extend. If that's not possible, we have to look."

There have been suggestions that Bayern chiefs would considering selling Thiago for a cut-price £30m fee in a bid to ensure he did not leave on a free transfer next summer, but Rummenigge was quick to dismiss those suggestions.

"I have to say honestly, the fees that circulate in the media, I have to laugh at that," said Rummenigge. "We will not have a summer sale at Bayern Munich. We will only consider selling if the numbers are right."

Rummenigge went on to confirm that Thiago remained part of the club's plans for the final phase of the Champions League, with Bayern on course to secure a place in the quarter-finals after opening up a 3-0 first leg lead on Chelsea back in February.

