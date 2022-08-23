| 22.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool no longer a collective but a group of individuals as concerns deepen

Miguel Delaney

James Milner speaks to Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after conceding the first goal Expand

Close

James Milner speaks to Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after conceding the first goal

James Milner speaks to Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after conceding the first goal

James Milner speaks to Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after conceding the first goal

Jurgen Klopp claimed “an equaliser wouldn’t have been the biggest surprise” at Old Trafford, but it was perhaps that very comment that most raised eyebrows. Liverpool never really looked like scoring again.

They didn’t have the bite. They didn’t have the intensity. They failed to match Manchester United’s aggression for the first time in a long time.

Related Content

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy