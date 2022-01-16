| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool must act now to avoid a post-Klopp decline at Anfield

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Nick Potts/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

THE warning signs are flashing brightly for Liverpool right now and if they want to see what could happen two years down the road, look at how the Alex Ferguson era ended at Manchester United.

It was back in 2013 that Ferguson signed off at Old Trafford with a final Premier League title win, yet what followed was a decline that is still ongoing to this day.

Most Watched

Privacy