Liverpool move closer to signing Timo Werner as Leipzig star turns down Premier League rivals

LIVERPOOL have a clear path to sign Timo Werner this summer after the RB Leipzig striker insisted he is not interested in joining Manchester United or Chelsea.

Werner has emerged as one of the most wanted strikers in Europe after a sparkling season in the Bundesliga – and he was back in action yesterday as Germany’s top-flight returned to action. Now it has emerged that he has set his heart on linking up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, despite his agent confirming United and Chelsea have made tentative moves to sign the 24-year-old sharpshooter.

Werner’s release clause of €60m would not be a stumbling block, yet there is now an expectation that transfer business will be diluted this summer, as clubs look to absorb the losses incurred since the game was shut down in March.

While Liverpool manager Klopp has hinted his transfer business may be impacted by the financial crisis gripping the game, it is becoming more likely that Werner will get his dream move to Anfield this summer

Online Editors