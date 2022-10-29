Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tries to find words to sum up Leeds horror story

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool applauds fans following their side's defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp struggled to find the words to sum up his side’s 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Anfield, as he admitted his players ‘cannot control this kind of game’ amid a growing crisis.

On a night when Klopp’s side were well below their best once again, the latest nail in their misery was provided by Summerville’s dramatic winner that ended Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten Premier League run in front of their home fans.

It was a result that eased the pressure on Leeds’ American manager Jesse Marsch, but Liverpool were the story here on a night when they fluffed their lines horribly once more.

Quite how Klopp lifts his team after back-to-back defeats against lowly Nottingham Forest and Leeds remains to be seen, but this was a night when their deficiencies were exposed once more.

Leeds took the lead in the fourth minute as Joe Gomez tried to play the ball back to Alisson Becker, only for the Liverpool goalkeeper to slip and allow Rodrigo was left with a simple tap-in.

It was a shocking error from Gomez, who has worked his way back into the Liverpool team this season and continues to serve up big errors that have been a theme of his side’s season.

“The problem is we cannot control this type of game at the moment," conceded Klopp.

"It was a set-back, absolutely. I thought we had a really good start then conceded a freakish goal.

"We scored the equaliser but for some reason it didn't give us the security back. We struggled to control the game and gave too many balls away.

"The boys tried, we had good possession and had big chances but, in the end, if it is 1-1 and you defend the situation around the second goal like this, you leave everything open.

"A team performance is always made up of individual performances. One leads to the other. You can watch this game completely, you cannot defend like we did for the second goal but we did, that's why we lost. Otherwise, it would have been a point and we go from there. Now we have nothing and it feels completely different.”

Klopp was a little tetchy in his Sky Sports interview, as he added; “Maybe some players are overplayed, Harvey (Elliott) has been exceptional for us this season. He had a good start but couldn't keep it going.

"Thiago has been ill, up front the same [players] play all the time - they are the three strikers we have left. We have to fight and that is what we must do.

"We have to bring our quality on to the pitch and we fight against it. We had problems from the first day, injury wise. Players have had to play from the first day.

"It's our situation and it means we have to help ourselves, and that is what we will do.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher didn't hold back on Sky Sports, as he suggested this slip in form for his old club is now a serious problem.

“What has gone wrong with this team this season,” said Carragher.

"On the back of what they've done in the last four or five years and especially last season, when they were two games away from winning four trophies. An absolute shadow of themselves.

"Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now, different permutations, formations, personnel because this isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem."

This was the first time Virgil van Dijk was on the losing team for Liverpool at Anfield in 71 matches and that statistic alone confirms the gravity of the crisis now facing a side that have been so impressive over the last five years.

Crisis at Liverpool? We are getting close to that now.