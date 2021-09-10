Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still in the dark over Alisson and Fabinho availability

Klopp does not know if his Brazilian players will be available this weekend

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he still does not know whether he will be able to select Alisson or Fabinho this weekend after the Brazil Football Confederation asked FIFA to ban the players.

The pair, plus Roberto Firmino – who is currently injured and will not play at Leeds on Sunday – were selected for World Cup qualifiers in South America but did not travel due to concerns over the requirement for 10 days’ quarantine when they returned.

That has resulted in Brazil requesting a five-day suspension, the sanction for clubs not releasing their players, be invoked.

Discussions continue as Premier League clubs (Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds, Watford, Newcastle and Wolves are all affected) argue the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision.

“I don’t know what will happen at the weekend, to be honest,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“In this moment, we have to see what other people decide and then we will again accept that probably, do what people tell us and try to win a football game.

“But the whole situation is really just like the whole world in the moment in a nutshell – ‘ah, in football they have these problems as well.’ Yes, we have these problems. And now we will see who finds the solution.”