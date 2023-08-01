Liverpool make second Romeo Lavia bid as Southampton set transfer price

Liverpool have made two bids for Romeo Lavia but are considering other options if Southampton do not drop their asking price.

The relegated club are thought to want £50m for the Belgium international while Liverpool have a valuation of the 19-year-old based on his age and experience.

Lavia has played 29 Premier League games for Saints while Liverpool bought the 24-year-old World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m and the Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m this summer.

However, Liverpool’s need for a defensive midfielder has become more pressing after the sales of captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that he is looking to strengthen his midfield, saying: “It is no secret we are still looking for players to join us” and stating Liverpool do not have a “proven No 6” in their squad anymore.

Liverpool have also considered Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips while they have been linked with Fluminese’s Andre.