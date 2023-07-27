Liverpool locked in talks with Southampton over £15m valuation difference of Roméo Lavia

Liverpool are continuing discussions with Southampton as they step up efforts to make Roméo Lavia their third midfield signing of the summer.

There is currently a significant difference between the clubs’ valuations of the teenager, with Southampton valuing the Belgian at £50m (€58.3m).

That is at least £15m (€17.4m) more than Liverpool have so far indicated they are willing to pay, but having established formal contact it is inevitable negotiations will continue.

The player is understood to be eager to move to Anfield rather than start the season in the Championship.

Liverpool head on a Far East tour next week and Klopp would naturally rather his squad for the season ahead is finalised sooner rather than later.

Lavia was identified earlier in the transfer window as a potential long-term replacement for Fabinho as Liverpool’s number six.

The imminent departure of the Brazilian – he is still expected to move to Saudi Arabia despite a delay in his £40m (€46.6m) move to Al-Ittihad – means there is more risk entrusting such a key role to such an inexperienced player.

Liverpool have considered several options since Fabinho and Jordan Henderson decided to hold talks with their respective Saudi clubs, much of the discussions focusing on the cost and availability of more senior players.

However, this summer’s transfer market has been especially expensive with regards to specialist midfielders, the fees for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice - and £100m (€116.6m) valuation of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo – indicative of the market.

Liverpool withdrew from the £115m (€134.1m) race to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, partly because they sensed he had already decided to join Real Madrid, and also because they were reluctant to buy one midfielder when they knew they needed at least three.

If they pay the £50m asking price for Lavia, the earlier deals for Alexis Mac Allister (£35m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£60m) will mean they have signed three for £145m.

They recouped £12 for Henderson and will expect another £40m once Fabinho completes his transfer.

Liverpool know if they want Lavia, now is the time to move because from next summer his former club, Manchester City, can trigger a buy-back clause.

Southampton are using that to their advantage to guarantee their valuation is met.

Chelsea are also known admirers, although they have been progressing with a deal for their first choice Caicedo.

Henderson’s £12m transfer to Al-Ettifaq was confirmed last night. The departing skipper will reunite with Steven Gerrard, ending a 12-year Liverpool career.

Should Lavia join, Klopp will be pinning his hopes on a much younger midfield.

Stefan Bajcetic made a breakthrough last year. He is still only 18.

Mac Allister is 24, Szoboszlai is 22, Curtis Jones is 22 and Harvey Elliott is 20. Only Thiago Alcantara will remain among the more experienced midfield options, and Liverpool were open to offers for him earlier this summer.

Klopp has also used Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both 24, in midfield roles during pre-season, the age profile of his midfield dramatically altered.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will operate a phased reopening of the £80m (€93.3m) Anfield Road stand redevelopment as it will not be completed in time for their first home match this season against Bournemouth.

The club had already requested to play the first match of the season away from home to give contractors as much time as possible to complete the two-year project but the visit of the Cherries on August 19 will not see the stadium at its new 61,000 capacity.

Only the refurbished lower tier will be open with the new top tier being opened in stages with it expected to be fully operational after the international break in October.

“This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game.

“The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding here while we work through the next number of weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme.”