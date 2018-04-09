Liverpool linked with surprise three-year contract offer for Marouane Fellaini to replace Juventus target

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool , as he edges closer to a decision over his future.

Belgian international Fellaini is out-of-contract this summer and his advisers have had a right to stage talks with clubs over his future since January, despite United manager Jose Mourinho making it clear he wants to keep the towering performer in his squad beyond this season.

Now French publication L’Equipe is reporting that as well as interest from Besiktas, Monaco, Paris-Saint-Germain and various unnamed Chinese clubs, Liverpool are ready to offer the former Everton man a surprising three-year contract. Fellain would represent a cheap replacement for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, whose deal also expires in the summer and is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus. However, Anfield insiders have told Independent.ie that the story in French media is wide of the mark.

Mourinho remains hopeful United can thrash out a deal to keep Fellaini at Old Trafford, as he suggested his club will offer a lucrative new contract to the 30-year-old, who has spent large spells of this season out with injuries. Is he going to stay or leave? I don’t know," states Mourinho. "

"I want him to stay, the club want him to stay. The process - negotiations, numbers, distances between the offer and what he wants - I really don’t know." PSG’s interest will only solidify should the Ligue 1 champions face spending restrictions under UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations as they look for a discount alternative for Thiago Motta.

The last player to move directly between United and Liverpool was Phil Chisnall, who swapped Old Trafford for Anfield in 1964. This move, however, would raise yet more eyebrows given the added factor of the Belgian’s 177 appearances and 33 goals for Liverpool’s cross-town rivals.

Online Editors