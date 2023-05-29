Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher fails to show what he has to offer potential suitors in chaotic draw

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher shows his disappointment and Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi collects the ball after James Ward-Prowse scores the Saints' first goal of the 4-4 draw.

Caoimhín Kelleher’s Premier League return proved difficult, with the Corkman conceding four goals in a chaotic draw with already-relegated Southampton in what could be his Liverpool FC farewell.

With Irish No 1 Gavin Bazunu remaining on the bench for the hosts, Kelleher had a chance to impress with Alisson missing from what was effectively a dead-rubber.

However, after fresh speculation around his future, Kelleher didn’t exactly seize the day and show his suitors what he has to offer – although the obvious mitigation for the 24-year-old is he has been deprived of match practice since Ireland’s friendly with Latvia in March.

There were parallels with Bazunu’s season in the sense that while the Irishman didn’t make the kind of mistake that ends up on a blooper reel, he will feel he could have done better with shots he wasn’t capable of keeping out.

He will be particularly disappointed with his role in Kamaldeen Sulemana’s first-half strike, which went under his body and levelled the game at the interval after Liverpool were pegged back from a two-goal lead.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring before Roberto Firmino marked his final Reds game with a goal. However, James Ward-Prowse pulled one back on his likely Saints farewell with a right-footer that was too slick for Kelleher, with Sulemana finding the target with a strike that lacked obvious power.

It got worse for Kelleher and Liverpool after the restart, with Sulemana adding another after a rapid corner and Adam Armstrong extending their advantage with another effort from inside the box.

Two goals in two minutes from Cody Gakpo and Jota earned a point for the guests.

“A top start, an outstanding finish, in between, (it was) just silly,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “The big scorelines are when the teams are not good (at) defending. I think that was the reason today. Both teams were not really good in defending. Both teams could have scored more goals. In general, I think we all want to see that. As a neutral, I want to see it as well, to be honest.

“Today, I would’ve loved to see a few less. If you don’t defend on top of your game, then you will get smashed in this league.”

Klopp said last week that he wanted to keep Kelleher, but fresh reports in The Athletic suggested Liverpool value their goalkeeper in the £25m (€29m) market and would be open to business if anyone meets that valuation.

Kelleher has made his name in cup competitions, with this outing just the fifth league game of his career.