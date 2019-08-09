Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City.

Liverpool keeper Alisson taken off with suspected calf injury against Norwich

With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, came on to make his debut.

Online Editors