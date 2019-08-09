Sport Premier League

Friday 9 August 2019

Liverpool keeper Alisson taken off with suspected calf injury against Norwich

Liverpool's Alisson reacts after sustaining an injury
Liverpool's Alisson reacts after sustaining an injury

Simon Evans

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City.

With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, came on to make his debut.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Why you can’t buy momentum and have Mayo got a Plan D - a plan for Dublin?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport