Liverpool investigating alleged incident between Jonny and Anfield ball boy
It is understood the Wolves player came into contact with the youngster during Sunday’s match
Liverpool are investigating an alleged incident between Wolves defender Jonny and a ball boy during the Reds’ 1-0 win at Anfield.
The PA news agency understands the club are looking into claims the Spaniard came into contact with the youngster while trying to retrieve a ball in front of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.
“The club is aware of the incident and will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information,” Liverpool said in a statement given to PA.
“While that process takes place we will be making no further comment.”
It is understood Wolves are aware of the alleged incident but are awaiting further feedback from Liverpool.
PA Media
Related Content
- FAI issues apology to 'all levels' of Irish football and its staff while Minister Shane Ross says liquidation 'not a viable option'
- 'Liquidation a possibility' as FAI expect losses of close to €4million for 2019
- Alfredo Morelos could be in hot water after appearing to make throat-slitting gesture in Rangers' win over Celtic
- Lampard admits Jorginho could have seen red before scoring Chelsea equaliser
- 'It feels the best right now' - Steven Gerrard hails Rangers' win over Celtic as best in his managerial career so far
- Manchester United target Erling Haaland signs four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund