Liverpool identify new midfield transfer target after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Cheick Doucoure played for Crystal Place in their Premier League opener against Sheffield United.

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted on a number six to bolster his squad after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, with Romeo Lavia set to follow the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge.

The Anfield club have had to search for alternative options, with Doucoure likely to be cheaper than both previous targets.

Doucoure’s final price could come in at under £50 million, although Palace are wary of losing too many players this summer.

The Malian midfielder is understood to be keen to move to Anfield, and personal terms would not be an issue.

Liverpool are also looking at Fulham's Joao Paulinha and Nice's Khephren Thuram but the 23-year-old Doucoure is seen as a more viable option to do right now.