Liverpool identify legend’s son as a possible midfield summer signing

Liverpool are looking at OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram as an option for midfield this summer. Jurgen Klopp is seeking to overhaul that area of his team and is seeking at least two players, having missed out on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The priority will be energy and running combined with an ability to carry out the German's tactical demands. Assessments of Thuram are that he fits that after considerable development in the French league.

The son of French legend Lilian Thuram and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, the 22-year-old made his international debut this year in the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying game over Netherlands. He has two years left on his contract at Nice.

For their part, Liverpool have a thoroughly researched list of potential options for midfield, as Klopp seeks to revitalise his team. Among the names being looked at are Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, Joao Paulinha of Fulham and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister.

Klopp has stated there was no point in talking about things he could not have when asked recently about the club’s decision to pull out of the running to sign England midfielder Bellingham.

And with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid now keen, the total price of the package now appears to be beyond Liverpool’s reach, forcing the Reds to look elsewhere in their midfield rebuild.

“I have nothing to say on that,” Klopp said. “We don’t speak about players we sign or do not sign, so we don’t now speak about this kind of speculation. There is nothing to say about it.

“It is not about Jude Bellingham, my answer now, but I never understood why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for £100million. Everyone would say that is clear.

“You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. That is your job. We are not children. When you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you, I don’t know, a Ferrari, you wouldn’t say that’s a good idea, you would say that is too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it.

“If this kid then was really unhappy because he didn’t get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life.

“You look what you can do, and you work with that. That is always how I worked. What we need and what we want, we try everything to try to get but there are moments where we have to accept and step aside and do different things.”

Liverpool will lose Arthur Melo, who is yet to feature in the Premier League, when his loan from Juventus expires this summer, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will also become free agents.

Fabinho has endured a tough season, but the Brazilian has three more years on his contract, with captain Jordan Henderson tied to the club until 2025.